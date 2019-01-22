FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, student Leo Rittner Solomon, 6, front left, and parent Hilda Rodriguez Guzman, right, react as United Teachers Los Angeles president and teacher Alex Caputo-Pearl announces the nation’s second-largest school district, Los Angeles Unified School District, was going on strike in Los Angeles. The union said Monday, Jan. 21, that teachers are due back at picket lines Tuesday morning even if an agreement is reached Monday, saying it takes time to mobilize a ratification vote of a deal. (Damian Dovarganes, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the Los Angeles teachers strike (all times local):

7:46 a.m.

The office of Mayor Eric Garcetti says leaders of the Los Angeles Unified School District and the striking teachers union will give an update on contract negotiations.

Garcetti says the two sides will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

The mayor’s office said earlier that the latest round of contract bargaining ended before dawn after 21 hours.

The strike by United Teachers Los Angeles is the first against the huge school district in 30 years.

It began on Jan. 14 following 21 months of unsuccessful talks.

The latest bargaining began last week after efforts by the mayor to seek a resolution.

7 a.m.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the latest bargaining session between striking teachers and the Los Angeles Unified School District lasted 21 hours and ended before dawn Tuesday.

The mayor’s office says negotiators plan to reconvene at 9:15 a.m.

The update on the status of talks comes as the strike by United Teachers Los Angeles enters its second week.

Thousands of educators walked off the job and onto picket lines Jan. 14 for the first time in 30 years.

The union and the school district are at odds over issues including salary, class sizes and support staff.

Schools have stayed open during the strike with substitute teachers in classrooms.

Negotiations between the two sides continued through the long holiday weekend.

6:50 a.m.

Hundreds of firefighters are marching in downtown Los Angeles to support public school teachers as their strike enters its second week.

The firefighters are taking time out Tuesday morning from a conference of the International Association of Fire Fighters to back the teachers.

Thousands of educators represented by United Teachers Los Angeles walked off the job and onto picket lines Jan. 14 for the first time in 30 years.

The union and the Los Angeles Unified School District are at odds over issues including salary, class sizes and support staff.

Schools have stayed open during the strike with substitute teachers in classrooms.

Negotiations between the two sides continued through the long holiday weekend.

The district is the second largest in the U.S. after New York City.

