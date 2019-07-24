Rich Nieto, incident commander for a wildfire burning near Flagstaff, Ariz., talks about firefighting strategy Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Anxious residents packed up prized possessions as hundreds of firefighters worked to keep a wildfire in a forested Arizona city away from homes and hoped the weather might bring some relief. (Felicia Fonseca/Associated Press)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Latest on a wildfire in mountains overlooking the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say light rain will help firefighters battle a wildfire in mountains overlooking the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff.

Fire management team spokesman Steve Kleist said Wednesday that up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the fire area since Tuesday.

He says that will allow ground firefighting crews to directly attack the fire, extinguishing flames and building containment lines.

The fire has burned just under 3 square miles (7.6 square kilometers) since it started Sunday, with containment standing at about 10 percent of its perimeter. The cause is under investigation.

National Weather Service forecasters warned of thunderstorms and possible flooding from thunderstorm runoff in the region that includes the fire.

Kliest said Wednesday morning there were no initial reports of lighting in the fire zone and that winds were light.

___

7:10 a.m.

Authorities are warning of possible flooding as thunderstorms are expected to drench a forested Arizona city where a wildfire has scarred a mountainous area overlooking it and prompted anxious residents to pack up prized possessions.

The National Weather Service said in a statement that numerous thunderstorms were expected in the Flagstaff area Wednesday and Thursday that could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

The fire has charred about 2 square miles (5.4 square kilometers) in a mountain pass that’s a prime recreation area near Flagstaff.

About two dozen homes have been evacuated and residents of 5,000 homes were previously told they might have to leave.

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency, freeing $200,000 in state funding for the effort to battle the blaze in Coconino National Forest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.