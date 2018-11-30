MEMPHIS, Ind. — The Latest on the crash of a small jet in southern Indiana (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Ball State University officials say in a statement that board member and Louisville, Kentucky, architect Wayne Estopinal was among those who died in a small plane crash in southern Indiana.

University President Geoffrey Mearns and Board of Trustees Chair Rick Hall confirmed the 63-year-old Estopinal’s death in a statement issued hours after the Friday morning crash near Memphis, Indiana, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Louisville.

Louisville’s Courier Journal reports Estopinal also was an alumnus of the Muncie, Indiana, university and chaired its academic/student affairs committee and alumni council. He was founder of Louisville City FC soccer franchise, but later sold his interest.

The Associated Press on Friday called TEG Architects, Estopinal’s architectural firm, for comment but the call went unanswered.

Federal officials say three people may have been aboard the Cessna Citation twin-engine jet that took off from Clark Regional Airport on its way to Chicago’s Midway Airport.

No other victims have been identified.

___

3:40 p.m.

Federal officials say three people may have been on board a small jet that crashed in a wooded area of southern Indiana.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says investigators believe no one on board the plane survived the crash late Friday morning. The plane went down in a rural area near Memphis, Indiana, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said in an email that “preliminary information indicates three people were aboard” the plane. No additional details were immediately released.

Cory says plane had taken off from Clark Regional Airport and was on its way to Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Noel says it wasn’t immediately clear who owned the plane. Officials identified the plane as a Cessna Citation, which is a twin-engine jet.

___

2:05 p.m.

Authorities say multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed into a wooded area in southern Indiana.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says investigators believe no one on the plane survived the crash late Friday morning. He says it’s unclear how many people were on board, but that the plane could carry as many as 10 people.

Noel says it wasn’t immediately clear who owned the plane.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in a rural area near Memphis, Indiana, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. Noel says it appears the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the nearby Clark County Airport.

Helicopter video from WLKY-TV shows small pieces of smoldering debris scattered in the wooded area.

