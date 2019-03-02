FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address to the Legislature at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage couldn’t be more different when it comes to politics. But they share at least one thing: a lead foot. (Robert F. Bukaty, File/Associated Press)

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Latest on the Maine governors’ driving records. (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A spokesman for Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the traffic tickets she’s received are a result of a common affliction known as “a lead foot.”

Spokesman Scott Ogden says after her most recent ticket in 2008 the governor learned how to use cruise control and “it has served her well ever since.”

Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage couldn’t be more different when it comes to politics but they both have had their share of traffic tickets. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that Mills has received violations for operating uninspected or unregistered vehicles and speeding at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone in July 2008.

LePage’s tickets include violations for driving 83 mph in a 65-mph zone, driving 84 mph in a 65-mph zone and driving 51 mph in a 25-mph zone.

