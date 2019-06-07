FILE - In this May 5, 2005 file photo taxicabs speed down Broadway near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 42nd street in New York’s Times Square. A New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned Friday on weapons-related charges, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Latest on a man accused of buying guns as part of a Times Square terror attack plot (all times local):

Federal prosecutors have charged a New York City man with buying illegal guns from an undercover agent as part of a planned terrorist attack on Times Square.

Prosecutors said in court papers made public Friday that 22-year-old Ashiqul Alam spoke about terrorist organizations including ISIS during months of conversations with the agent.

They said he “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area.”

Alam is in federal custody awaiting arraignment. Alam’s lawyer, James Darrow, declined comment.

Prosecutors say he was nabbed in a sting in which the undercover officer sold him a pair of semiautomatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers.

According to court papers, Alam and the undercover agent made a trip to Times Square in January and recorded video of the area.

Times Square has been a target of attacks before. An Islamic militant tried to detonate a car bomb there in 2010.

In 2017, a man detonated a bomb in a tunnel linking the square to a bus terminal.

— Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak

