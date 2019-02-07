NEW YORK — The Latest on deliberations at the trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Jurors at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are contemplating their case for a fourth day.

Meanwhile, some colorful action erupted in the courtroom nearby, presumably out of jurors’ earshot.

A man showed up claiming to be a Guzman relative and trying to use seating for family members. He was removed to an overflow courtroom and then taken out in handcuffs and arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

The scene occurred during a trial that’s provided plenty of riveting details of its own.

The defense has accused the cooperators of making Guzman a scapegoat for their own crimes.

___

10:15 a.m.

The jury at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is still contemplating the case.

The panel entered its fourth day of deliberations Thursday.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say that under Guzman, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled at least 200 tons of cocaine into the U.S. They also say he used a team of assassins to protect his turf.

The defense says 61-year-old Guzman is being framed by cooperating witnesses.

Guzman is best known for evading capture and escaping twice from Mexican jails. He was sent to the U.S. in 2017, where he had been under indictment for several years.

Guzman faces a possible life term if convicted of the drug-trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.