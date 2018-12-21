Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Woodland Park, Colo., Police arrive Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the home of Kelsey Berreth, who has been missing since Thanksgiving. Police arrested her fiance Patrick Frazee earlier in the morning at his home. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) (Associated Press)

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Latest on the arrest of a Colorado man in the disappearance of his fiance on Thanksgiving (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Officials say that a missing Colorado woman was probably killed at her home but have declined to speculate on where her body might be.

Woodland Park police Chief Miles de Young told reporters Friday that investigators believe 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was killed at her home.

Her fiance Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

He was charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

De Young declined comment on what led to the solicitation to commit murder charge.

___

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says could provide no information about anybody else under investigation or whether the body of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth had been found.

Police arrested Patrick Frazee Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

Berreth was last seen in a grocery store near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

___

8:40 a.m.

Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says Patrick Frazee was arrested at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado, Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen in a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

Surveillance video showed Berreth entering the store with what appeared to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple’s daughter.

