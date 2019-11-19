Charles Gary Sullivan’s defense attorney, David Houston, didn’t argue for his client’s release Tuesday after Sullivan pleaded not guilty to murder in the 1979 bludgeoning death of 20-year-old Julia Woodward.

However, Houston says he doesn’t believe DNA evidence presented to a grand jury in August ties Sullivan to Woodward’s slaying.

Sullivan remains jailed without bail pending another hearing in January.

In Nov. 7 court filing, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and prosecutors identified Sullivan a suspect in the killings of two other women in the Reno area: a 23-year-old in 1979 and a 17-year-old in 1978.

Sullivan isn’t charged in those cases.

