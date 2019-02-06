MILWAUKEE — The Latest on a police officer who was shot and killed in Milwaukee (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee officials say a 17-year police veteran was fatally shot while trying to serve a warrant, becoming the city’s third officer killed in the line of duty in eight months.

Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday that the officer was 35 years old. His name has not been released.

He says the officer who died was “well beloved by everyone in the department.”

Brunson says the officer was part of a Tactical Enforcement Unit serving the warrant on the city’s south side when the officers made contact with two subjects “and shots were fired.” One officer was struck and died of his injuries.

Brunson hasn’t released details of the warrant being served.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that the officer “was doing his job” and “working to make our city safe” when he was killed.

___

1:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the death of a Milwaukee police officer who was shot while serving a warrant on the city’s south side.

The medical examiner says the officer was pronounced dead after being rushed to Froedtert Hospital following the shooting in a residential neighborhood late Wednesday morning. Details about the shooting haven’t been released.

Numerous officers have gathered at the hospital. Milwaukee police planned a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office downtown.

The officer’s death comes six months after another Milwaukee officer, Michael Michalski, was fatally shot while trying to arrest a convicted felon wanted on drug and domestic violence offenses.

___

12:25 p.m.

There is a growing police presence at a Milwaukee hospital where an officer was taken following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department and other suburban agencies gathered at Froedtert hospital where the officer was taken following a shooting about 9 a.m. in a residential neighborhood.

The Journal Sentinel reports the officer was shot while executing a search warrant and that one person is in custody. There’s no immediate word from police on the condition of the officer.

After the officer was conveyed to the hospital, officers gathered in a circle at the scene and bowed their heads. A briefing is scheduled for 1:30 at the hospital.

