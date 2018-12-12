LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature’s lame-duck session (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

A lame-duck bill that would make it harder to organize ballot drives has passed in the Michigan House as it advances in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The House approved the legislation late Wednesday on a 60-49 mostly party-line vote. It would impose a geographic threshold for groups proposing constitutional amendments, initiated bills and referendums. They would be limited to collecting no more than 15 percent of their signatures from a single congressional district — a change from a 10 percent threshold passed earlier by a House committee.

Critics oppose the bill as unconstitutionally hampering the ability to pursue ballot drives. But business groups supporting the legislation say it is needed.

The Republican-led Senate could vote next week before adjourning the Legislature’s two-year session.

___

10:40 a.m.

A lame-duck bill advancing in Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature would make it harder to organize ballot drives.

The House Elections and Ethics Committee passed the legislation on a 6-3 party-line vote Wednesday. It would impose a geographic threshold for groups proposing constitutional amendments, initiated bills and referendums. They would be limited to collecting no more than 10 percent of their signatures from a single congressional district.

Groups across the political spectrum — such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Right to Life — oppose the bill as unconstitutionally hampering their ability to pursue ballot drives. But business groups supporting the legislation say it is needed.

The full House may vote later Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.