In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 photo, flood waters from the Neuse River cover the area in Kinston, N.C. a week after Hurricane Florence. )Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) (Associated Press)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Latest on the effects of Hurricane Florence (all times local):

9 a.m.

North Carolina is reporting another death caused by Hurricane Florence and its remnants.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says a 67-year-old man died while cleaning up storm debris in Craven County, and the state medical examiner’s office determined that the death was storm-related.

State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree says the man died after falling and fracturing his neck while cleaning up on Sept. 18, days after the storm made landfall. The state has still been dealing with the storm’s after-effects including fallen trees, debris and floodwaters.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Cooper said the death is the 36th storm fatality for the state.

Across multiple states, at least 47 deaths have been attributed to the storm.

___

12:20 a.m.

Conway firefighters say the city hasn’t seen many rescues or problems with the unprecedented flooding in the South Carolina city.

Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick in part credits how accurately predicted the flooding was. Firefighters went around last week with a map warning people they were going to flood even though they never had before.

Hendrick said on Tuesday firefighters checked and those areas were flooded.

The Waccamaw River in Conway was expected to crest on Wednesday at 21.7 feet (6.6 meters). It surpassed the previous record high of 17.9 feet (5.5 meters) set in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew on Friday.

The waterway is not expected to drop below 18 feet or so until sometime next week. The river floods at 11 feet (3.4 meters).

