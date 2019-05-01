EDMOND, Okla. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed, naked teenager by police in Oklahoma (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Police in an Oklahoma City suburb say a naked teenager was not armed when officers fatally shot him inside a house he had broken into.

The state medical examiner’s office said Wednesday that 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Edmond police shooting.

Lewis’ girlfriend said during a 911 call Monday afternoon that Lewis “flipped out.”

Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said Lewis was shot about an hour after the 911 call when two officers found him running and naked , then followed him as he forced his way into a home.

Wagnon said Lewis fought with the officers and a stun gun failed to subdue him, so at least one officer opened fire. Lewis died at a hospital.

Wagnon said no gun was found at the scene.

9:30 a.m.

Police say a naked person fatally shot by officers in an Oklahoma City suburb was a 17-year-old high school student.

Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said Tuesday that the teen’s girlfriend called 911 Monday afternoon saying he was “flipping out” and beating her. Wagnon says the teen was shot about an hour after that call.

The teenager’s name hasn’t been released.

Wagnon says two officers found the teen running and naked and followed him as he forced his way into a home. A stun gun failed to subdue him, so the officers opened fire. He died at a hospital.

Edmond Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Parks-Schlepp says the boy attended an alternative school for students who were behind in their graduation requirements. He had been expected to graduate May 18.

