In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, is the scene of a multiple vehicle accident involving two trucks and a bicyclist in Honolulu. Police say a suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck slammed into a crowded Honolulu intersection, killing two pedestrians and a bicyclist and injuring five people including himself. Alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Kakaako neighborhood, according to authorities. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) (Associated Press)

HONOLULU — The Latest on a Honolulu crash that left three people dead (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The Honolulu medical examiner’s office has identified two of the three people killed when a suspected drunken driver in a pickup truck veered into a crowded intersection.

Authorities say four others were injured in Monday evening’s crash.

Two men killed are identified as 26-year-old Casimir Pokorny of Oreland, Pennsylvania, and 39-year-old William Lau of Honolulu. The identification of the third victim is pending.

Lt. James Slayter tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the truck hit other cars several blocks away and then sped across three lanes of traffic to try to turn onto a street.

He says the truck drove over a median and knocked over a light pole where the pedestrians and bicyclist were waiting. He also plowed into another pickup truck.

Honolulu police have scheduled a news conference later Tuesday to discuss the crash.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say a suspected drunken driver in a pickup truck veered into a crowded Honolulu intersection, killing two pedestrians and a bicyclist and injuring four others.

Authorities say alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash Monday evening.

Lt. James Slayter tells the Honolulu Star Advertiser newspaper that the truck hit other cars several blocks away and then sped across three lanes of traffic to try to turn onto a street.

He says the truck drove over a median and knocked over a light pole where the pedestrians and bicyclist were waiting. He also plowed into another pickup truck.

The 27-year-old driver and the driver of the other pickup were hospitalized in serious condition. Two pedestrians were in critical condition, while one was in good condition.

