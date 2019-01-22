SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the arraignment of the Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017. (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 has been charged with various offenses. They include allegedly conducting the SEAL’s re-enlistment ceremony next to the prisoner’s corpse and encouraging enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.

Lt. Jacob Portier’s court martial began Tuesday at a San Diego Navy base with the arraignment. His defense attorney says Portier will plead not guilty to all charges at a later date. That procedure is allowed in the military court system.

Portier also is accused of impeding the investigation of Special Warfare Chief Edward Gallagher. Portier was the officer in charge of Gallagher’s platoon during the deployment.

Gallagher pleaded not guilty to premediated murder and other offenses.

____

9 a.m.

Military prosecutors say the Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 is being charged on various offenses. They include allegedly conducting the SEAL’s re-enlistment ceremony next to the prisoner’s corpse and encouraging enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.

Lt. Jacob Portier’s attorney says he plans to plead not guilty to all charges Tuesday at the Navy base in San Diego.

Portier also is accused of failing to report a war crime and impeding the investigation of Special Warfare Chief Edward Gallagher by destroying evidence.

Portier was the officer in charge of Gallagher’s platoon during the deployment.

Gallagher pleaded not guilty earlier this month to premediated murder and other offenses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.