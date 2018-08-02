LAS VEGAS — The Latest on hundreds of guns stolen in Nevada (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Nevada authorities say they’ve arrested three people and recovered a trailer full of hundreds of firearms that was stolen earlier this week from a casino parking lot.

Henderson Police Officer Rod Peña said Thursday that police arrested the trio and recovered the guns at a home in west Las Vegas Wednesday night. He says they surrendered peaceably, and no one was injured.

Peña says he doesn’t know if the truck and trailer containing the guns was specifically targeted. He declined to identify the truck’s owner and why they parked a trailer full of firearms at a casino, saying it was an ongoing investigation and he couldn’t many details.

He says 28-year-old Samual Donesing and 26-year-old Jaemillah Eagans were arrested pending federal charges and 58-year-old Samlane Donesing was arrested and being held on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen property.

The three did not have listed attorneys or phone numbers where someone could be reached on their behalf.

3:05 p.m.

Police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson say they’re investigating a report that a truck and trailer containing about 400 firearms was stolen from a casino parking lot.

Henderson Police Officer Rod Peña said Thursday that police could only release few details about theft because it could jeopardize the safety of officers in the ongoing investigation. Peña said he expected to have more updates later Thursday.

He said the trailer was reported stolen at the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino around noon Tuesday but that he couldn’t explain who owned the trailer, why it was full of guns and whether police have any suspects.

Peña says police are working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Messages seeking comment from the ATF were not immediately returned.

