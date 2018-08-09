ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on University of New Mexico proposal to eliminate sports (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he will take the University of New Mexico to court unless its board of regents reconsiders a decision to eliminate four sports.

Balderas announced Thursday the university has 15 days to respond to his office’s opinion that the school violated New Mexico’s open meetings laws when it moved to cut men’s soccer, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s beach volleyball.

Balderas told reporters the university’s board didn’t properly give the public notice that it would be discussing the cuts and should take up the whole process up again with “full transparency.”

The regents voted unanimously July 19 to eliminate men’s soccer, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s beach volleyball and to cut diving from the women’s swimming and diving program and dramatically reduce the men’s track and field roster.

____

12:30 p.m

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says a decision to cut four sports at the University of New Mexico violated the state’s open meetings law and could be invalid.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Hector Balderas’ office is calling on the university’s Board of Regents to repeat the meeting with proper notice and a full explanation of matters to be discussed.

The regents voted unanimously July 19 to eliminate men’s soccer, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s beach volleyball and to cut diving from the women’s swimming and diving program and dramatically reduce the men’s track and field roster.

Assistant Attorney General John Kreienkamp says the board failed to provide the public with sufficient information about possible action in advance.

The sports were to be discontinued after the 2018-19 season.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.