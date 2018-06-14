MESA, Ariz. — The Latest on video that shows Mesa police punching and mocking an unarmed suspect (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against an Arizona man whose beating by Mesa police last month was caught on camera.

An attorney for 33-year-old Robert Johnson said Thursday that Mesa City Court dismissed charges of disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.

Apartment complex surveillance camera video from May 23 shows Johnson standing against a wall looking at his phone when officers quickly punch him numerous times.

They then pull him to the ground and flip him over.

Officers were responding to reports of another man breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Mesa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dismissal comes the same day an attorney for a suspect in a January arrest shared police body camera video of Mesa officers punching and mocking the man as he lay wounded.

___

12:15 p.m.

An attorney for a man seen on body camera videos being punched and mocked by Mesa police says the footage shows a violation of trust by officers.

Defense attorney Bret Royle says the assault on 23-year-old Jose Conde indicates police reports in the case were “at minimum embellished if not falsified.”

Royle and Conde spoke during a news conference Thursday.

Royle says he only recently obtained the videos.

Conde says it is unacceptable the officers involved in his January arrest haven’t faced any discipline.

Conde says he was an unarmed passenger during a traffic stop when he was thrown into a wall, punched, Tasered, gouged in the eye and hit in the head with a flashlight.

Mesa police say they have not received a complaint and there is no internal investigation.

___

10:30 a.m.

Body camera videos show a Mesa police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

Police records and videos released this week show Jose Conde was punched and elbowed about four times while officers were trying to handcuff him in January.

Police say Conde resisted arrest before officers found cocaine in his clothes.

Mesa police said in a statement that it has not received a complaint nor has an internal investigation into Conde’s arrest been opened.

The videos follow two recent use of force investigations into two separate arrests by Mesa police.

Conde said in a statement that he hopes his story will help promote change in the police department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.