4:35 p.m.

Court has wrapped up in Oakland without a plea deal for either defendant in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert.

After more than two hours of negotiations Friday afternoon, the judge ended the day by setting trial for July 16 and ordering all parties to a hearing next Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an attorney for Derick Almena said he and prosecutors had tentatively agreed to an eight-year prison sentence.

Almena and Max Harris each face 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 fire at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.



Almena rented the Oakland warehouse and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue. Harris helped manage the warehouse.

10:55 a.m.

A lawyer says a plea deal is near for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert.

Lawyer Tony Serra said Friday that prosecutors and defense attorneys were close to an agreement. But he warned talks could still break down during a meeting to finalize the deal with a judge Friday.

Serra says Derick Almena and prosecutors have tentatively agreed to an eight-year prison sentence.

Almena faces 36 involuntary manslaughter charges for the 2016 fire at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.

Almena rented the Oakland warehouse and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue.

In an interview with KTVU-TV, Almena says he “didn’t put a bullet in anybody” but is ready to accept a deal.

