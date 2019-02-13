Workers remove a road sign that reads ‘’Republic of Macedonia’’ as the other sign reads in Greek “Hellas-Greece” in the southern border with Greece, near Gevgelija, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The small Balkan country of Macedonia officially changed its name Tuesday by adding a geographic designation that ends a decades-old dispute with neighboring Greece and secures its entry into NATO. (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The Latest on the change of name that has created North Macedonia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

North Macedonia’s defense minister, Radmila Sekerinska, says she’s filled with pride as her country takes a seat at NATO’s table for the first time.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Sekerinska said North Macedonia has “shown that change is possible if you have the right amount of political leadership.”

NATO allies signed a key text this month that launched the country’s membership process.

The small Balkans country changed its name from Macedonia on Tuesday. It will be accepted as a full member late this year or early in 2020 once parliaments have endorsed the text. Until then, it can take part in NATO meetings as a guest.

Greece had blocked membership because it saw the previous name as a threat to its own Macedonia region.

11 a.m.

Workers in the newly renamed North Macedonia have begun replacing road signs to reflect the change in their country’s name, following a deal with neighboring Greece to end a nearly three decade-long dispute and secure NATO membership.

Workers were removing “Republic of Macedonia” road signs at a border crossing with Greece Wednesday, a precursor to a series of steps the country will take as part of the agreement, including changing signs at airports, on official buildings, web pages and printed materials.

Vehicle registration plates will also change, while passports and currency will be replaced over the coming years.

The name change resolves a dispute with Greece dating back to the country’s 1991 independence from Yugoslavia. Athens argued the name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia.

