Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Latest on a Manhattan helicopter crash (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The helicopter that crashed into a New York City skyscraper was flying in heavy rain in airspace that is supposed to be off-limits.

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 3,000 feet (914 meters) within a 1-mile radius of Trump Tower, which is just a few blocks from the crash site.

Fire Department officials say the helicopter pilot died when the craft hit the top of the AXA Equitable building at around 2 p.m.

There were no other reports of injuries.

It wasn’t clear why the pilot flew into that part of Manhattan, but authorities called it an emergency landing.

Trump said in a tweet that he’d been briefed on the crash. He said first responders on the scene did a “phenomenal job.”

2:40 p.m.

The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

2:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

