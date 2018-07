GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Arizona state trooper in a highway confrontation with a suspect (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Arizona’s public safety director says the suspect in the killing of a state trooper and the wounding of another somehow managed to get the gun of one of the two troopers.

Col. Frank Milstead says the unidentified male suspect used the gun to shoot both troopers late Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.

The trooper who died was a rookie still in training who graduated from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s academy in May.

Milstead did not say whether the suspect got the gun of that trooper or the trooper who was wounded.

He spoke early Thursday morning outside a hospital where the troopers were taken.

___

6:40 a.m.

Arizona’s public safety director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Edenhofer (Ee’-den-hoff-er), graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.

Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a male suspect was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.

The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.

Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.

___

This version corrects that the trooper’s last name is Edenhofer, not Endenhofer

