St. Paul Police officer Colleen Lesedil lifs crime scene tape, as the Ramsey county medical examiner leaves the scene with the body of a person that was shot and killed by St. Paul police in the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Police say officers shot an armed man while responding to a 911 call early Sunday about shots fired at a home. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by St. Paul police officers (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he expects to share police body-camera videos with the family of a man shot by officers and release them to the public within the next 10 days.

He said in a statement Tuesday that releasing the footage any sooner “could obstruct our ability to reach the truth.”

William James Hughes died of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call of multiple shots fired on the upper floor of the St. Paul apartment building where he lived.

A police spokesman has said the 43-year-old was armed with a handgun. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a gun was recovered but didn’t provide further details.

Axtell called the shooting “a tragedy for us all.” He said he has met numerous times with Mayor Melvin Carter “to discuss how to balance the public’s need for answers with the integrity of the investigation.”

___

5 p.m.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is pressing for release of police body camera footage taken by two officers involved in a fatal shooting last weekend.

Carter told reporters Tuesday he wants the police chief to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to release the video “immediately.” But he says key witnesses must be interviewed and relatives of the man who was killed should view it first.

The mayor also wants audio release of the 911 call about someone firing multiple shots that brought officers to the apartment building early Sunday. The BCA says a preliminary investigation shows the two officers shot 43-year-old William James Hughes after he emerged from a door.

Both officers were wearing activated body cameras. Carter says he has not seen the footage but says it belongs to the city and should be made available as soon as possible.

___

4:22 p.m.

Personnel files for two St. Paul police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday show mostly clean records plus words of praise.

Officer Vincent Adams was reprimanded in 2014 for a preventable squad car accident. But he got a medal of commendation last year, partly for an incident that began with a car chase that officers broke off for safety. Adams and his partner tracked the suspect down a few weeks later. While Adams got hurt in the scuffle, he contributed to the success of a crime reduction project while on light duty.

Officer Matthew Jones has no disciplinary actions in his file, but several thank-you notes, including one in 2013 from a mental health official praising him for his skills in de-escalating a psychotic man.

___

6:50 a.m.

The state agency investigating a fatal shooting by St. Paul police has identified the man who died and the officers who shot him.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that 43-year-old William James Hughes died of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call of gunfire in an apartment building.

The agency says its preliminary investigation shows Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams entered an enclosed porch and knocked on an apartment door. Hughes emerged from another door and officers shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene .

Authorities say a gun has been recovered.

When the BCA completes its investigation, it will turn over a report to the Ramsey County Attorney for review on whether charges are warranted.

