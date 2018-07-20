HONOLULU — The Latest on the search for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Hawaii police officer (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says a police officer wounded in a Friday shootout with a man suspected of killing another officer will survive.

Kim says he received a call from the Big Island police chief telling him that the officer wounded Friday was wearing a protective vest and that none of his vital organs were struck in the exchange of gunfire. The mayor says the officer will be OK.

The man suspected of fatally shooting another Big Island police officer on Tuesday was killed during the Friday shootout with police.

The mayor says that the island is a small community that has come together to support the police department.

Kim says the violence has left a “void and an emptiness and a darkness” in the community that he worries will never be filled.

4:25 p.m.

A police spokesman in Hawaii says a woman was wounded during a police shootout that killed a man suspected of fatally shooting an officer.

Hawaii County police spokesman Alan Richmond says he didn’t have additional details about the woman who was with Justin Waiki when he was killed by officers Friday.

Richmond says the Friday afternoon shooting took place on after a three-day search for Waiki that spanned the vast island.

Richmond says an officer was also shot and wounded.

Local and U.S. authorities launched a manhunt for Waiki after Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa was shot and killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night near Hilo.

Two of Waiki’s associates were arrested after an undercover officer approached a suspicious pickup truck on the other side of the vast island Thursday.

Kaliloa was the first Big Island officer to be fatally shot. The 10-year veteran of the force was married with three children the couple adopted through the state foster care system.

4 p.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a Hawaii police officer has been killed during a shootout with police after a three-day search across the Big Island.

Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe says the police chief called him to confirm Justin Waiki was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

A police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment and additional details weren’t available.

Local and U.S. authorities launched a manhunt for Waiki after Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa was shot and killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night near Hilo.

Two of Waiki’s associates were arrested after an undercover officer approached a suspicious pickup truck on the other side of the vast island Thursday.

Kaliloa was the first Big Island officer to be fatally shot. The 10-year veteran of the force was married with three children the couple adopted through the state foster care system.

10:55 a.m.

Police say a tip that a man suspected of killing a Hawaii police officer was seen in a pickup truck led to the arrest of two of his associates.

However, a manhunt continued Friday for the shooter.

Police received a tip that suspect Justin Waiki was seen in a Toyota pickup truck in Kailua-Kona, on the other side of the Big Island from where Officer Bronson Kaliloa was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the truck Thursday and were approaching it when it sped toward them. Officers fired shots as the truck left the scene. It was abandoned in a coffee field.

Harvey Damo Jr. and Shevylyn Klaus were arrested on suspicion of theft. Police say the truck was reported stolen earlier. It’s not clear if Damo and Klaus have attorneys.

7:30 a.m.

Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.

Police said Friday the arrests were made during a manhunt prompted by the killing of Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa during a traffic stop Tuesday near Hilo.

The search is continuing for suspect Justin Waiki.

Hawaii County police spokesman Alan Richmond says the two arrests were made after an undercover officer approached a suspicious pickup truck with a man and a woman inside late Thursday.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered the two people to leave the truck. Instead, they fled and police gave chase.

Richmond didn’t immediately have further details. He says anyone harboring or attempting to help Waiki could face a felony prison term.

