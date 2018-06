LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the arrest of a man sought as the suspect in the killing of two Vietnamese tourists at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The FBI field office in Los Angeles says the suspect in the killings of two people at a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel was located in a home in Chino, California.

Federal authorities say Julius Trotter was arrested after a car chase. He is being held at a jail in San Bernardino County.

Court records show Trotter was sought in the stabbing deaths of a woman who owned a Vietnamese tour group and a male tour employee.

Sang Boi Nghia (NEE’-ha) and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen (WIN’) on Friday were found dead in a room at the Circus Circus casino-hotel.



Court records show Trotter pleaded guilty last year in Las Vegas to felony resisting a police officer with a weapon and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could comment on Trotter’s behalf.

1:45 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old with a felony history in Nevada has been arrested in Southern California on a murder warrant in the killings of a woman who owned a Vietnamese tour group and a male tour employee in a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino.

Las Vegas police said Thursday that Julius Trotter was arrested following a police chase in the Los Angeles area less than a day after authorities said they were looking for a man in his 20s with a tattoo just below the neckline.

Officer Laura Meltzer, a department spokeswoman, said she didn’t immediately know the location of Trotter’s arrest.

Court records show Trotter was sought in the June 1 slayings of Sang Boi Nghia (NEE’-ha) and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen (WIN’) in the Circus Circus hotel.

He pleaded guilty last year in Las Vegas to felony resisting a police officer with a weapon and was sentenced to five years of probation.

9 a.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man it believes killed two people inside a Circus Circus Hotel room.

KSNV-TV reports police say the suspect is a light-skinned black male, 25-30 years of age, with a tattoo just below the neckline.

Officers on Friday were called on a welfare check after Khoung Ba Le Nguyen and Sang Boi Nghia did not show up for a tour to the Grand Canyon.

When security entered the hotel room, they found the couple dead. Each had multiple stab wounds.

Nguyen and Nghia were Vietnamese tourists, part of a group that came from Los Angeles.

The Circus Circus Hotel is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime.

