Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a public employees union candidate forum Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Associated Press)

EL PASO, Texas — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he’s distraught by the news of a mass-shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

An emotional O’Rourke told reporters on Saturday in Las Vegas that he had spoken by phone to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the city’s sheriff and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. He says they were still learning details about the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, in which police say multiple people were killed and a male suspect was taken into custody.

O’Rourke said he planned to return home immediately to be with his family. He asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now. Everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say multiple people were shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended. He didn’t say how many people were wounded or killed, but NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

2 p.m.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

1:20 p.m.

Police in El Paso, Texas, say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

12:45 p.m.

Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.