OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Latest on a shooting outside a suburban Kansas City elementary school (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Authorities have surrounded a suburban Kansas City home as they search for a suspect in a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside a nearby elementary school.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says the home is where authorities found a sport utility vehicle that was carjacked Tuesday after the shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School.

The school is in the Blue Valley school district. District spokeswoman Becky Miller says no students were on campus at the time.

Rhodes says authorities are trying to make contact with the suspect. He says the man fled after shooting two co-workers as they installed synthetic turf on the school’s playground.

The city says the identity of the suspect is known, and that he tried but failed to carjack another vehicle before stealing the SUV. His name wasn’t released.

____

11 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

KMBC-TV reports that Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy says the shooting happened Tuesday at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district. Lacy says that police believe an argument erupted between co-workers installing synthetic turf on the school’s playground.

District spokeswoman Becky Miller says no students were on campus.

Overland Park Police said in a tweet that no school employees were involved.

The shooting suspect fled and tried to carjack someone at a car wash. The suspect then stole another vehicle at gunpoint a few minutes later.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Lacy hasn’t responded to phone messages left by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.