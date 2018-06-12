FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak meets with people during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates organized by Nevada faith groups. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democrats vying to become the swing state’s first Democratic governor in almost two decades. The fight between Sisolak and Christina Giunchigliani has seen them spar over their response to the October mass shooting in Las Vegas while pledging to resist President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on Nevada’s primary election (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Nevada Democrats are struggling to choose between two strong gubernatorial candidates who want to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in November.

Two 67-year-old Sparks women — Pamela Jones and Debora Lee — say they’ve been Democrats all their lives.

Jones, a medical technician, says she voted for Steve Sisolak because he seemed more honest than his opponent.

Lee, a retired AT&T worker and former union representative, says she voted for his opponent Chris Giunchigliani because she liked her record in the state legislature.

James Mapp, a 71-year-old retired computer communications worker in Sparks, says he voted for Giunchigliani because she has a long history of supporting education and fair pay for teachers.

A two-term limit is forcing Sandoval out. Attorney General Adam Laxalt is favored to win the GOP nomination.

___

7:30 a.m.

Polls are now open in Nevada’s primary election as voters choose candidates in several races, including a closely watched Democratic primary for governor.

Two members of the Clark County Commission are vying to become Nevada’s first Democratic governor in two decades.

Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) both say they will stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The winner is expected to face Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the general election in November.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller will likely breeze through his primary. He avoided a potentially tough GOP challenge when Trump asked his main opponent to run for Congress instead.

Heller is expected to face Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in the general election.

___

1 a.m.

The most closely-watched race in Nevada’s primary election Tuesday is the battle for governor.

Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) are vying to be Nevada’s first Democratic governor in two decades. Both candidates have pledged to stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is expected to win the GOP primary for the governor’s race.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is expected to breeze through his primary after Trump asked his main opponent, Republican Danny Tarkanian, to run for Congress instead.

