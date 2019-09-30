Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said in closing arguments Monday that Amber Guyger was “an intruder” in Botham Jean’s home.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old said she feared for her life. Prosecutors say Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger shot him.

Fine says Guyger’s claim that she didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment is “absurd.” He says Guyger wasn’t thinking like a “reasonable person” that day.

10:36 a.m.

Defense attorneys have rested their case in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer charged with killing her neighbor in his apartment.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Amber Guyger are expected to present closing arguments Monday. Guyger is accused of killing of Botham Jean last September.

The two sides argued Monday morning over the language of the instructions the judge with provide to jurors as they begin to deliberate.

