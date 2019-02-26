WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on the trial of a former Florida police officer charged with killing a black motorist (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A prosecutor told jurors a former Florida police officer was an “angel of death” for fatally shooting a stranded black motorist during a 2015 confrontation.

Prosecutor Brian Fernandes told jurors in his opening statement Tuesday that fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja’s actions escalated the confrontation, causing 31-year-old Corey Jones to believe he was a robber and pull his legally possessed handgun. That caused Raja to shoot him.

Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van the wrong way up a darkened Interstate 95 onramp. Prosecutors say an audiotape shows the 41-year-old Raja never identified himself as a police officer.

Raja’s attorneys are expected to say in his opening statement he did identify himself and that he shot Jones in self-defense.



Nouman Raja, center, watches as Judge Joseph Marx talks with prospective jurors for his trial Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing stranded motorist Corey Jones on Oct. 18, 2015. He is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

Raja is of South Asian descent. He could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.

___

2:30 a.m.

Opening statements are expected in the trial of a fired Florida police officer who is charged with the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Prosecutors are expected to tell jurors Tuesday that former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja’s actions made 31-year-old Corey Jones confuse him for a robber and pull his legally possessed handgun, causing Raja to shoot him. Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van the wrong way up a darkened Interstate 95 onramp. Prosecutors say an audiotape show the 41-year-old Raja never identified himself as a police officer.

Raja’s attorneys are expected to argue he did identify himself and that he shot Jones in self-defense.

Raja is of South Asian descent. He could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.