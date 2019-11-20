She’s accused of using proceeds from a self-published book sold to nonprofits and foundations to fund straw donations to her political campaign and for renovations on a home.

Pugh resigned in early May after authorities began probing whether she arranged bulk sales of “Healthy Holly” books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Hur says there are many victims in the case, including taxpayers and the people of Baltimore, who expect and deserve integrity from their public officials.

The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore who resigned amid investigations into deals to sell her self-published children’s books has been charged with fraud and tax evasion.

An 11-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses Catherine Pugh of abusing her office for personal gain.

