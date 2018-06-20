FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. After repeatedly suing the Trump administration over U.S. immigration policies, California will find itself in an unusual position Wednesday, June 20, 2018: defending protections for people in the country illegally against a court challenge by the federal government. U.S. Judge John Mendez in Sacramento will hear arguments from attorneys for the state and the U.S. Justice Department about a federal request to block three California laws. (Haven Daley, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a court hearing in the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California to block three states laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

More than a hundred people are protesting Trump administration immigration policies outside a U.S. courthouse in Sacramento ahead of a hearing on an immigration lawsuit the administration filed against California.

U.S. Judge John Mendez in Sacramento will hear arguments Wednesday from attorneys for California and the U.S. Justice Department about a federal request to block three California laws that extend protections to people in the country illegally.

Protesters held signs with slogans that read “Keep Families Together” and “Family Separation is UnAmerican” and led the crowd in chants against the administration’s travel ban and plans for a border wall.

The administration’s lawsuit against California says the three laws obstruct immigration enforcement efforts and allow dangerous criminals on the street.

California officials say their sanctuary policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.

___

11:30 p.m.

California will find itself in an unusual position when it’s forced to defend its immigration policies against a lawsuit by the Trump administration.

It’s normally the other way around: The state has sued the administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration decisions.

He’s not expected to rule immediately.

