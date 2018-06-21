People protesting the East Pittsburgh police after the June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose shut down Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Rose, a 17-year-old boy fatally shot by a police officer in Pennsylvania seconds after he fled a traffic stop, did not pose a threat to anyone, a lawyer for the family of the teen said. (Andrew Goldstein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Associated Press)

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

For the second night, hundreds of people in Pennsylvania have taken to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Protesters demonstrated outside the East Pittsburgh police headquarters Thursday night and then began marching through the streets, eventually shutting down a major interstate.

Antwon Rose Jr. was shot by an East Pittsburgh officer Tuesday just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video.

Police had stopped the car Antwon was riding in as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting.

The video shows the officer firing three shots seconds after Antwon and another passenger are seen dashing from the car.

A lawyer for Antwon’s family said Thursday the boy did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

___

6:45 p.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer who fired the shots that killed a teen fleeing a traffic stop says he hasn’t seen a video of the shooting posted to Facebook and can’t talk about the encounter.

Officer Michael Rosfeld told a WTAE-TV reporter who went to his home Thursday that he was the officer but couldn’t talk about the shooting because of an ongoing investigation.

Rosfeld says he has support from local law enforcement and from his family. He also says he’s stayed away from watching news reports and was not aware of the bystander video posted to social media.

The video shows the officer firing three shots seconds after 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. and another passenger flee a car pulled over in a traffic stop. Antwon died at a hospital.

___

10:50 a.m.

A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn’t see justification for the use of deadly force by the recently hired East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Police on Tuesday night had stopped the car Antwon was riding in as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting. Antwon and another passenger ran from the car as an officer was taking the driver into custody.

A video of the altercation posted to Facebook by a bystander shows the officer quickly shot three times.

City officials say the unnamed officer was sworn in hours before the shooting.

