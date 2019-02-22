FILE - In this June 13, 2008 file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his child pornography trial. In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, based on a videotape allegedly showing him having sex with an underage girl. (Nam Y. Huh, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Latest on charges against singer R. Kelly (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to media reports citing court records.

Friday’s charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

___

12:25 p.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his “enablers” paid witnesses and others to “rig” the outcome of the R&B star’s 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that’s one piece of information he’ll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.