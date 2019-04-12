Brooks Koepka hits on the 18th tee during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Chances of Augusta National getting firm and fast for the weekend at the Masters are looking as dreary as the morning sky.

Light rain was falling in the hour before the second round was to begin, and the course figures to be even softer than it was in the opening round when Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each opened with a 6-under 66.

They are among the early starters for the second round.

The top five players on the leaderboard — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter are right behind — play in the morning.

Tiger Woods, who was four shots behind, is among the last to tee off.

