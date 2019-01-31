NEW YORK — The Latest on the police disciplinary case against a white officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The New York Police Department says it hasn’t been able to figure out who specifically trained a white officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man because records don’t list instructors for individual officers.

The lack of clarity is making it harder for a watchdog agency to prepare for Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s May disciplinary trial in the death of Eric Garner.

A Civilian Complaint Review Board lawyer told an administrative judge Thursday that she has to figure out who of up to 50 possible witnesses should testify.

The NYPD says it provided a list of “of every instructor who may have provided training” to Pantaleo and is helping identify which trainers it’s certain taught him.

The department said it’s handed over training records and course materials.

12:30 p.m.

A police watchdog agency says the New York Police Department isn’t disclosing the names of instructors who trained an officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man.

Suzanne O’Hare, of the Civilian Complaint Review Board, said at a hearing Thursday that the lack of clarity means she’s preparing to call up to 50 witnesses at Daniel Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial in May.

O’Hare, who’s prosecuting the case, plans to call at least 17 witnesses, not counting Pantaleo’s instructors. She submitted a second witness list with names of 33 people who were instructors when Pantaleo was trained.

Pantaleo’s lawyer plans to call up to 22 witnesses.

Pantaleo, who is white, is facing department charges in 43-year-old Eric Garner’s death in July 2014.

A message seeing comment was left with the NYPD.

