SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on woman trapped under San Francisco landslide (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A San Francisco rescue worker says two women and a dog were walking along the side of a steep cliff when it gave way, sending the women to the beach below.

San Francisco Fire Dept. Lt. Jon Baxter says one of the women remains missing and is presumed trapped. Baxter says the other was pulled from the dirt by bystanders Friday afternoon and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dog was also rescued.

Baxter says about 65 rescue workers were digging with hands and shovels and hoped to find the woman alive. But two cadaver dogs have been called nonetheless.

The fire department received an emergency call shortly before 3 p.m.

Fort Funston, a former military installation set above steep sandstone cliffs about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge, is a popular off-leash area for dog walkers.

___

4:45 p.m.

Dozens of firefighters were frantically digging with shovels in search of a person who was thought to be buried by a landslide near a San Francisco beach.

San Francisco Fire Department spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge said two people were walking along the shoreline Friday afternoon when a cliff and hill gave way just before 3 p.m. Talmadge said a woman was able to escape to safety but told authorities her companion was buried under the sand and rocks.

A dog specially trained to sniff out people was also helping with the search at Fort Funston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge.

