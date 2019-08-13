FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, the controversial 13-panel, 1,600-square foot mural, the “Life of Washington” by Russian-American artist Victor Arnautoff, is seen at George Washington High School during an open house for the public in San Francisco. San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education President Stevon Cook says he plans to introduce a solution at the school board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, to cover the “Life of Washington” mural without destroying it. Cook says he will propose covering the mural with panels that contain artwork that shows “the heroism of people of color in America, how we have fought against, and continue to battle discrimination, racism, hatred, and poverty.” (Eric Risberg, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a divisive mural at a San Francisco high school (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The San Francisco school board will preserve but cover up a public high school mural depicting slavery and the killing of a Native American.

After a public outcry, the board on Tuesday voted 4-3 to reverse an earlier vote to paint over the “Life of Washington” mural at George Washington High School.

Instead, the work will be covered with panels depicting what’s termed “the heroism of people of color in America” and their fight against racism.

The 1936 mural depicts the life of George Washington. Sections of the 1,600-square-foot (149-square-meter) work show the darker side of that history: pioneers standing over a dead Native American and slaves working at Washington’s estate.

Opponents called the mural racist and offensive. Supporters said destroying it would be historical and artistic censorship.

___

11:59 a.m.

The San Francisco school board will consider a proposal to preserve a controversial mural displayed in a public high school that some have criticized as racist.

San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education President Stevon Cook says he plans to introduce a solution at the school board meeting Tuesday evening to cover the “Life of Washington” mural without destroying it.

Cook says he will propose covering the mural with panels that contain artwork that shows “the heroism of people of color in America, how we have fought against, and continue to battle discrimination, racism, hatred, and poverty.”

The mural was created in 1936 and depicts the life of George Washington. It shows pioneers standing over the dead body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s estate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.