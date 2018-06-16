KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Latest on the fatal shootings of two Kansas sheriff’s deputies by an inmate they were transporting (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a court hearing both leave behind children.

Wyandotte County sheriff’s Maj. Kelli Bailiff said at a news conference Saturday that 44-year-old sheriff’s Deputy Theresa King had three children and 35-year-old Deputy Patrick Rohrer had two.

Terry Zeigler, the police chief of Kansas City, Kansas, said he couldn’t release the name of the inmate suspected of shooting them Friday because he hasn’t been charged. The inmate was also shot, and Zeigler said the last he heard, he was in stable condition.

Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the Kansas City, Kansas, courthouse and shot the deputies — possibly with one of their own guns.



Evidence markers dot the pavement just outside the Wyandotte County courthouse, Friday, June 16, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan. Authorities say one sheriff’s deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse./The Kansas City Star via AP) (Associated Press)

Zeigler says the deputies were taking the inmate from the courthouse back to jail, not the other way around, as police initially reported.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in front of City Hall.

6:15 a.m

A second sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City jail.

Kansas City, Kansas, police confirmed that 44-year-old Deputy Theresa King died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate overpowered the two deputies.

The shooting happened Friday as an unidentified inmate was being moved. Police say it is possible that King and the other slain deputy, 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, were shot with their own firearm, but police gave no other details.

Both officers were with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department. King had 13 years of service and Rohrer had been with the department for seven years.

