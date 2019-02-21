Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of snow on Las Vegas’ southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow. (John Locher/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on rare snowfall in the Las Vegas area (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is reporting flight delays of more than two hours and some cancellations due to snow and icy runways.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said Thursday that more than 100 flights have been affected.

Meteorologist Chris Outler says a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of snow was recorded overnight at the official regional weather station at the airport, which has no snowplows.

It was the first measurable snow at the airport in 10 years, but much less than the 3.6 inches (9.1 centimeters) recorded on Dec. 17, 2008.

Outler says there won’t be enough snow to build snowmen at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. But some suburban foothill areas have several inches.

_____

5:45 A.M.

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area.

It began snowing late Wednesday with the National Weather Service reporting 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said Las Vegas’ 0.5 inch (1.3 centimeters) of snow Wednesday was the first occurrence of measurable snow for a Feb. 20 since record-keeping began in 1937.

Las Vegas schools remained open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open for traffic.

The weather service said total snow accumulations could reach 3 inches on the city’s western and southern outskirts by Friday, though forecasters say rain could reduce snow accumulations.

