CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on a resolution to apologize for slavery (all times local):

7 p.m.

Members of the public have been given a chance to address a South Carolina city council that’s considering a resolution apologizing for the city’s role in the slave trade.

Ministers and private citizens were among the first speakers Tuesday to urge the Charleston City Council to pass the resolution. One of the speakers called it the beginning of a repentance that’s long overdue.

Another man told the council it should push for establishing reparations for descendants of slave families.

The meeting is taking place in a city hall built by slaves on the day also recognized as “Juneteenth,” a celebration of the end of slavery in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

___

12:01 a.m.

The South Carolina city where almost half of all the slaves brought to the United States first set foot on American soil is ready to apologize for its role in the slave trade.

The resolution expected to be passed by the Charleston City Council on Tuesday offers a denouncement of slavery, a promise of tolerance in the future and a proposal for an office of racial reconciliation. The vote will be full of symbolism when it is taken by a majority-white council that meets in a City Hall built by slaves. It will happen less than a mile (1.5 kilometers) from the old wharf where slave ships unloaded — soon to be the site of a $75 million African-American history museum.

Tuesday is also “Juneteenth,” a celebration of the end of slavery and just two days after the third anniversary of the racist attack by a white man that killed nine black church members at Emanuel AME church — a target picked in part by Dylann Roof because of its long history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.