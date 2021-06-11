One of his winning images captured an older couple hugging and kissing through a plastic sheet.
Work by 10 AP photographers won the breaking news prize for covering protests that roiled U.S. cities after the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer.
Photographers dodged rubber bullets and tear gas to capture close-up images of demonstrators with fists in the air and sometimes violent conflicts with police.
With the wins, AP has now received 56 Pulitzer Prizes, including 34 for photography.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.
Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.
Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”
Chauvin was later convicted of murder.