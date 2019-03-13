A snow plow rumbles north on Capitol Avenue during a blizzard on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. White-out conditions closed I-80, I-25, and U.S. 85, effectively closing off the state capital from Nebraska, Colorado and the rest of Wyoming. (Jacob Byk/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) (Associated Press)

DENVER — The Latest on a winter storm hitting the West and Midwest (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Some of Colorado’s busiest highways are closed as a raging storm brings heavy snow to a wide swath of the West and Midwest.

Many schools and state offices were shut down Wednesday amid a blizzard expected to engulf parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota.

In Colorado, 22 miles (35 kilometers) of Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border was closed, and 66 miles (105 kilometers) of Interstate 70 was closed to westbound traffic.

The two highways are the state’s busiest north-south and east-west routes, crossing in Denver.

Vehicles were required to have chains to cross several mountain passes in Colorado.

Three major entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park were also closed.

___

9:55 a.m.

Hundreds of miles of interstate highway in Wyoming have closed because of a raging late winter storm bringing heavy snow to the eastern and southern parts of the state.

A 250-mile (402-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed, along with a 110-mile (177-kilometer) section of I-25 from Casper to Buffalo.

Heavy snow hit Cheyenne about mid-morning Wednesday and was spreading into Colorado and Nebraska.

___

8:34 a.m.

About 1,000 flights into Denver have been canceled as a winter storm hits the western U.S., with blizzard conditions expected to engulf parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota.

School was canceled Wednesday in many places where up to more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow and winds as high as 80 mph (129 kph) was possible.

State and local government workers in Denver and Wyoming were told to stay home and many colleges also closed for the day.

Parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed in Wyoming because of heavy snow and whiteout conditions.

Heavy snow was falling in northern Arizona and forecasters say dangerous winds in New Mexico are expected to make travel hazardous across much of the state.

