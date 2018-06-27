HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Texas inmate who confessed to numerous killings and rapes (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A Texas death row inmate who confessed to four slayings and at least nine rapes is waiting to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court will halt his execution.

Danny Paul Bible is scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening for killing a woman in Houston nearly 40 years ago.

His lawyers are trying to stop the execution, arguing that he has serious health issues and that a lethal injection would amount to “an intolerably cruel method of execution as applied to him.” The attorneys say technicians won’t be able to properly insert IVs to carry the lethal drugs.

They’re proposing a firing squad or nitrogen gas as the means of execution. Neither method is available in Texas.



FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Danny Bible. Attorneys for Bible say his health problems make him unsuitable for lethal injection scheduled for Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Huntsville, Texas. They’re proposing he be rolled in his wheelchair in front of a firing squad and be shot to death or be administered nitrogen gas to cut off oxygen to his brain until he stops breathing. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP File) (Associated Press)

12:30 a.m.

A 66-year-old Texas death row inmate who confessed to four slayings and at least nine rapes is set for lethal injection amid his lawyers’ concerns that multiple health issues make it likely his execution will be botched and cause him unconstitutional pain.

Danny Paul Bible was condemned for killing a woman in Houston nearly 40 years ago. Twenty-year-old Inez Deaton was stabbed with an ice pick, raped and left on the bank of a bayou.

Bible’s lawyers say his health problems will prevent Texas prison technicians from inserting an IV for the lethal drugs. They’re proposing a firing squad or nitrogen gas as means of execution, but Texas law only allows lethal injection.

Bible’s attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt Wednesday evening’s scheduled lethal injection.

