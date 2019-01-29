FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run for cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. In a report released Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, the FBI concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can’t determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the FBI’s investigation into the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting (all times local):

4 p.m.

Las Vegas shooting survivor Kimberly King says she wasn’t surprised that an FBI report released Tuesday found no motive for the gunman because it’s felt for a long time like there will be no answers.

King says she had given up on finding a clear motive for Stephen Paddock’s attack and says she thinks he “was just a sick person.”

The 27-year-old Las Vegas paralegal injured her shoulder when she was trampled at the concert and her husband was shot in the back. She says he’s still dealing with pain.

She says she was surprised to see just a three-page summary from the FBI Tuesday instead of volumes of records detailing exactly what they found.

King says she doesn’t care why he carried out the attack but wants to know how he was able to do it.

3:10 p.m.

A Nevada attorney says an anonymous donor wants to buy the guns used in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history to ensure they will be destroyed.

Lawyer Alice Denton, who represents the estate of gunman Stephen Paddock, said Tuesday the man pledged $62,500 to buy all the weapons now in FBI custody. She declined to provide the man’s identity.

Denton says she’ll petition a probate judge to order the FBI to destroy the weapons.

The New York Times reports the donor is a San Francisco software executive who wants to help victims’ families and favors stronger gun control but doesn’t consider himself an anti-gun activist.

Police reported finding 49 guns in Paddock’s hotel rooms and homes in Reno and Mesquite, Nevada.

Denton says guns used in the October 2017 attack will be kept by authorities until wrongful death and personal injury cases are closed.

FBI chief Aaron Rouse in Las Vegas says the agency will coordinate with the court regarding disposal of the weapons.

12:25 p.m.

A Las Vegas Strip shooting survivor says despite the fact the FBI found no specific motive by the gunman, he shouldn’t have been able to stockpile the weapons he used to kill 58 people and injure almost 900.

Stephanie Dobyns Welleck of San Francisco reacted to an FBI final report on Tuesday, saying there should be limits on the number of guns that one person should own.

Police reported finding 23 rifles and a handgun in the Mandalay Bay hotel rooms from which Stephen Paddock fired into a concert crowd in October 2017.

Twenty-five more weapons were found in Paddock’s homes in Reno and Mesquite, Nevada.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse says all of Paddock’s weapon purchases were legal.

Welleck wasn’t wounded by gunfire. She went on to help organize a March for Our Lives event in Las Vegas in March 2018 and is supporting a measure in Congress that would tighten requirements for background checks for gun purchases.

11:20 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus says that regardless of the motive behind the Las Vegas mass shooting, people should recognize that there are actions the country can take to reduce gun violence.

Titus issued a statement Tuesday responding to the release of a final FBI report into the October 2017 attack on the Las Vegas Strip, which is in her district. The report found no clear motive for the gunman.

The Democratic congresswoman says the country should start by expanding firearm background checks and banning bump stock devices, which gunman Stephen Paddock used to modify his guns to mimic the firing of a fully automatic weapon.

The FBI says investigators found no manifesto, video, suicide note or other communication from the gunman, who they say acted alone.

10:40 a.m.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says families and loved ones of victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas may never know what drove the gunman to commit the “horrific act” of violence.

Sisolak, a Democrat, released a statement Tuesday responding to the final FBI report on the shooting.

Sisolak says the shooting was a heartbreaking tragedy that cut too many lives short and shook the community of Las Vegas to its core.

He said it’s sad that the gunman’s motive may never be known.

The governor praised police, first responders and the FBI for their dedication to victims, survivors and families affected by the attack that killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017.

10:20 a.m.

The FBI says investigators found no manifesto, video, suicide note or other communication from the gunman behind the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Findings from the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit released Tuesday show several potential factors that may have driven him to unleash a hail of gunfire on the crowd at a country music festival.

Investigators believe gunman Stephen Paddock became increasingly distressed and intolerant of stimuli as he aged and as his physical and mental health declined, his suicide after shooting at the crowd was a key aspect of his attack.

Investigators say Paddock also showed minimal empathy in his life and his decision to murder people while they were being entertained was consistent with a cruel personality and history of manipulation and duplicity.

10:10 a.m.

The FBI says that while it found no single factor motiving the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, investigators believe gunman Stephen Paddock wanted to die in infamy, in part inspired by his father’s reputation as a bank robber.

The findings are part of an analysis released Tuesday by the FBI nearly 16 months after the attack that killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others at a country music festival.

FBI agents and behavioral specialists believe Paddock was in part influenced by the memory of his father, a bank robber and fugitive who at one point was on the FBI’s most wanted list.

They say Paddock was not directed nor inspired by any ideologically-motived groups, was not furthering any religions, political or social agenda and that he acted alone.

9:15 a.m.

The FBI has concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive.

The FBI makes the conclusion in a report given to The Associated Press on Tuesday. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can’t determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017.

Aaron Rouse is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. He says Paddock acted alone when he planned and carried out the attack. The 64-year-old fatally shot himself after opening fire from his hotel suite.

Rouse says the reason for Paddock’s rampage remains a mystery after months of study by agents and behavioral specialists.

Las Vegas police closed their investigation in August — also without a motive.

