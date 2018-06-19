In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP) (Associated Press)

DALLAS — The Latest on the fatal crash of an SUV fleeing Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s deputies in South Texas (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of an SUV that crashed while fleeing Border Patrol and law enforcement agents in South Texas is among those facing charges after the fatal wreck.

Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. was driving the 2007 Suburban that crashed Sunday near Big Wells, about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Investigators say the SUV was carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph. Five people died in the crash.

The local U.S. Attorney’s Office says five people are charged with transporting and conspiracy to transport and harbor “illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and death.”

Authorities say the SUV was traveling with two other vehicles earlier Sunday, and a Border Patrol agent suspected them of being involved in a “smuggling scheme.” A man driving one of those vehicles is among those charged.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the defendants have attorneys. Prosecutors didn’t return messages seeking comment.

___

2:40 p.m.

Authorities say five people have been charged in a “smuggling scheme” following the fatal crash of an SUV that was fleeing Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s deputies in South Texas.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Tuesday in connection to the Sunday crash that killed at least five people .

Investigators say the vehicle was carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph when it lost control and overturned on Texas Highway 85 near Big Wells. Most of the occupants were ejected.

The Border Patrol has said two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day. The agency says an agent suspected the vehicles were conducting a “smuggling event.”

Prosecutors said Tuesday that nearly two dozen immigrants were involved in the smuggling scheme.

