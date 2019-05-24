FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file frame from dashcam video provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Brian Encinia arrests Sandra Bland after she became combative during a routine traffic stop in Waller County, Texas. Texas authorities are expected to face sharp questioning over why cellphone video Sandra Bland took during her confrontational 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until May 2019. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File) (Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on newly emerged cellphone video of Sandra Bland’s 2015 traffic stop in Texas (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Texas authorities are disputing accusations of withholding evidence in a heated exchange with lawmakers over why cellphone video of Sandra Bland’s 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until now.

Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, attended the hearing Friday at the Texas Capitol. Her 28-year-old daughter was found hanging in a jail cell near Houston three days after being stopped for not signaling a lane change.

Bland, who was black, recorded a 39-second cellphone video during the stop as a white state trooper pointed a stun gun and ordered her out of the car.

The footage never publicly surfaced until this month . Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman scolded state officials and said the clip shows that the trooper had no reason to fear for his life.

Texas investigators said they’ve been transparent and said the cellphone video was referenced in a case report.

____

12 a.m.

Texas authorities are expected to face sharp questioning over why cellphone video Sandra Bland took during her confrontational 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until now.

A state House committee wants answers at a hearing Friday after the 39-second clip emerged this month. Bland was found hanging in a jail cell near Houston three days after she was pulled over for not signaling a lane change.

The death of the 28-year-old black woman set off protests nationwide.

Her cellphone video shows Trooper Brian Encinia, who is white, drawing a stun gun while ordering Bland out of the car.

Texas authorities say the video was given to Bland’s family attorney with other evidence. But the family says they never saw it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.