CHICAGO — The Latest on testimony in the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer who fatally shot a black teenager (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Lawyers for a white Chicago police officer on trial for murder have called a witness to discuss the past behavior of the black teenager the officer shot 16 times.

Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys resumed presenting their case Tuesday by calling probation officer Dina Randazzo to the stand. Randazzo testified that the teen, Laquan McDonald, had become “combative” at a juvenile hearing.

On Monday, three county employees told jurors about physical altercations with McDonald.

McDonald was armed with a knife and had slashed the tires of a police car when Van Dyke shot him. Defense attorneys are focusing on McDonald’s behavior the day he was killed and in previous years.



Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke listens during his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Lawyers for the white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of McDonald, a black teenager, opened their defense case Monday with a witness questioning the thoroughness and accuracy of the autopsy. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

Under Illinois law, defendants who claim self-defense can present evidence about the past behavior of the person they killed, even if they weren’t aware of that history when the killing occurred.

6 a.m.

Defense attorneys will call more witnesses Tuesday as the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke resumes.

A forensic pathologist who testified Monday for the defense criticized the official autopsy results . Shaku Teas’ testimony seemed to contradict what the video of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald shows. The white officer shot the black teenager 16 times .

Teas said she believes at least 12 of the 16 shots fired by Van Dyke hit McDonald before the teen was on the ground.

Prosecutors rested their case last week and defense attorneys started presenting theirs Monday. Besides the forensic pathologist, the defense called county juvenile detention and sheriff’s department workers who testified about the teen’s history of violent behavior.

It remains unclear whether Van Dyke will testify.

