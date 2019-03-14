Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. (Matt Marton/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Latest on the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has arrived at a Chicago courthouse where he’s expected to plead not guilty to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to oversee Smollett’s trial at the start of Wednesday’s hearing in Cook County Circuit Court.

Smollett is expected to enter a plea later Wednesday before Watkins. He is charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege that the black and gay actor hired two friends to help stage an attack on him in downtown Chicago early on the morning of Jan. 29.

Smollett has denied wrongdoing.

___

12:05 a.m.

A judge is expected to be assigned to Jussie Smollett’s disorderly conduct case when the “Empire” actor returns to court Thursday.

That judge will then likely ask Smollett to enter a plea.

Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

The actor appeared in court earlier this week when prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to allow cameras during Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

A grand jury in Chicago indicted him on 16 felony counts, which his attorneys have called “prosecutorial overkill.” Smollett, who is free on bond, maintains his innocence.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.