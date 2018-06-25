President Donald Trump waves at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, S.C., Monday, June 25, 2018, as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy walk behind the car. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on President Donald Trump campaigning in South Carolina (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as a “fighter” at a campaign rally and imploring Republicans to support the governor in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Trump is noting that McMaster was among the first elected leaders to support his presidential campaign in 2016.

Called to the stage, McMaster noted that a storm delayed Air Force One’s arrival in South Carolina, but once the plane touched ground, as the governor put it, “the real force of nature” arrived.

Trump is joking that the media will accuse him of suffering a “major defeat” if McMaster loses his runoff against businessman John Warren.

McMaster received the most votes in a June 12 primary but fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the nomination outright.

___

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is going all-in for a South Carolina governor in a tense runoff election, betting that his last-minute appearance will help make the difference.

Trump was campaigning Monday for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in West Columbia. McMaster had endorsed Trump’s presidential run.

The South Carolina campaign rally carries some political risk for the president if McMaster gets tripped up in Tuesday’s primary against businessman John Warren.

Vice President Mike Pence joined McMaster at a campaign event, and the president has used his massive Twitter following on McMaster’s behalf.

Trump tweeted Monday that he was traveling “to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original “fighters,” Governor Henry McMaster.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.