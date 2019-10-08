MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on a threat by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to sue if an arena operator in Minneapolis canceled Thursday’s planned political rally over security costs (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign says his Minneapolis rally will go ahead as scheduled Thursday after a brief dispute over security costs.

The campaign says the city of Minneapolis presented the operator of Target Center a $530,000 bill for security costs, and the arena operator had sought help from the campaign. The campaign says it was prepared to sue, and Trump himself accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Trump critic, of trying to sabotage the event.

Trump’s campaign said in a statement Tuesday that Target Center operators backed off cancelling the contract, and the Trump campaign is not paying any additional money.

Frey earlier defended the security cost estimate, saying it was reasonable and that he had a duty to taxpayers to ensure safety.

___

1:17 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is threatening to sue Minneapolis for trying to force it to pay $530,000 in security costs for this week’s rally in the city.

Trump’s campaign accused Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been critical of the president, of “conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security” at Thursday’s rally at Target Center.

The campaign said arena management attempted to pass the costs to the campaign under threat of withholding use of the arena. It also said the sum was far more than that for a 2009 health care rally at the building by President Barack Obama.

The Star Tribune reported the city based its estimate on methodology for past major events like the 2018 Super Bowl and Final Four.

Frey said when Trump’s rally was announced last month that Trump’s “message of hatred” was unwelcome.

Neither Minneapolis’ city attorney nor the operator of Target Center immediately responded to messages Tuesday.

